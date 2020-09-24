China's Ming Yuan Cloud shares set to rise 56% in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese property software services provider Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Ltd 0909.HK are set to open at HK$25.80 per share in its Hong Kong trading debut on Friday, up 56.4% from the IPO price of HK$16.50 apiece

Guangdong-based software firm sold 374 million primary shares in the IPO, raising HK$6.17 billion ($796.15 million) to help from upgrading technologies to funding sales and strategic investments and acquisitions.

The deal was 644 times oversubscribed by retail investors, according to documents lodged with the exchange, continuing the recent trend of strong participation in Hong Kong IPOs by mom and pop investors.

($1 = 7.7498 Hong Kong dollars)

