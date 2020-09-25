China's Ming Yuan Cloud shares rise 86% in Hong Kong debut

By Donny Kwok and Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Ltd 0909.HKshares closed 86% above their IPO issue price on Friday making it one of the best performing deals of the year in Hong Kong.

The Guangdong-based property software firm sold 374 million primary shares in the IPO, raising HK$6.17 billion ($796.15 million) to help from upgrading technologies to funding sales and strategic investments and acquisitions.

The stock traded as high as HK$32 per share during the session, up 93.9% from the IPO price of HK$16.50 apiece.

The shares ended the first day of trading at HK$30.70, up 86% from the IPO price and the stock was the most actively traded by turnover.

The closing price valued the firm at HK$57.4 billion ($7.41 billion), up from HK$30.9 billion ($3.9 billion) at the IPO price of HK$16.50 each, Refinitiv's Eikon data showed.

Its 86% surge ranks it among the best performing first day stocks for a Hong Kong IPO in 2020.

The strongest debut was Macau E&M Holdings 1408.HK when its shares ended up 186% higher after it raised just $16 million in its IPO this month, Refinitiv data showed.

Among the bigger deals, e-cigarette maker Smoore International 6969.HKrose 150% when it debuted in July following its $1.05 billion raising.

Ming Yuan's deal was 644 times oversubscribed by retail investors, according to documents lodged with the exchange, continuing the recent trend of strong participation in Hong Kong IPOs by mom and pop investors.

"Its list of renowned cornerstone investors comprising big names and large funds, attracted followers," said Steven Leung, sales director at UOB Kay Hian about Ming Yuan's share price increase.

($1 = 7.7499 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jason Neely)

