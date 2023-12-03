News & Insights

US Markets

China's military: US combat ship 'illegally' entered territorial waters

Credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ

December 03, 2023 — 06:47 pm EST

Written by Bernard Orr and Shanghai newsroon for Reuters ->

Adds comments, background in paragraphs 4-7

BEIJING, Dec 4 (Reuters) - China's military on Monday said a U.S. combat ship illegally entered waters adjacent to the Second Thomas Shoal, a disputed South China Sea atoll.

"The U.S. seriously undermined regional peace and stability," said a spokesperson for China's Southern Theater of Operations in a statement.

The spokesperson also said the U.S. deliberately disrupted the South China Sea and seriously violated China's sovereignty.

China is in dispute with several of its neighbours over its extensive claims of territorial waters in the South China Sea.

In recent months it has had several confrontations with Philippine vessels, and also protested about U.S. ships patrolling the disputed areas.

The spokesperson said the Chinese People's Liberation Army organized maritime troops to follow and monitor the U.S. ship., and that "its troops in the theater are on high alert at all times to resolutely defend national sovereignty."

On Sunday, the Philippine Coast Guard deployed two of its vessels in the South China Sea after monitoring an "alarming" increase in the number of Chinese maritime militia vessels at a reef within the country's exclusive economic zone.

(Reporting by Bernard Orr and Shanghai newsroon; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Diane Craft)

((bernard.orr@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.