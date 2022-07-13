China's military says U.S. destroyer in South China sea violated international law

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China's military said on Wednesday it monitored and drove away a U.S. destroyer which entered the South China sea near the Paracel Islands, and noted the actions of the U.S. military seriously violated China's sovereignty and security.

"On July 13, the U.S. guided missile destroyer "Benfold" illegally broke into China's Paracel territorial waters without the approval of the Chinese government," said Chinese military's Southern Theater spokesperson Tian Junli.

The move "seriously damaged the peace and stability of the South China Sea, and seriously violated international law and the norms of international relations," Tian said in a statement.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Bernard orr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

