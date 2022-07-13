US Markets

China's military says U.S. destroyer in South China sea violated international law

Contributor
Beijing Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China's military said on Wednesday it monitored and drove away a U.S. destroyer which entered the South China sea near the Paracel Islands, and noted the actions of the U.S. military seriously violated China's sovereignty and security.

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China's military said on Wednesday it monitored and drove away a U.S. destroyer which entered the South China sea near the Paracel Islands, and noted the actions of the U.S. military seriously violated China's sovereignty and security.

"On July 13, the U.S. guided missile destroyer "Benfold" illegally broke into China's Paracel territorial waters without the approval of the Chinese government," said Chinese military's Southern Theater spokesperson Tian Junli.

The move "seriously damaged the peace and stability of the South China Sea, and seriously violated international law and the norms of international relations," Tian said in a statement.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Bernard orr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((bernard.orr@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular