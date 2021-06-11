China's meteorological dept, Zhengzhou exchange to develop weather derivatives

SHANGHAI, June 11 (Reuters) -

China's National Meteorological Information Centre and the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement to jointly develop weather derivative products, such as a weather index futures.

According to an online statement by the China Meteorological Administration, derivative products like the weather index futures are a means of risk management for entities whose operations are impacted by the weather.

The meteorological centre and the Zhengzhou exchange will conduct research, seek market opinion and examine the feasibility of weather derivative products.

"For industries greatly affected by the weather such as the agriculture industry, changes in meteorological elements often bring significant risks," said the statement. "A weather index futures can help enterprises vulnerable to weather changes avoid weather risks, and even profit by participating in trading."

China's Zhengzhou exchange is host to a variety of agriculture futures contracts, including rapeseed and cotton, as well as non-agriculture contracts, such as thermal coal and purified terephthalic acid futures, which is accessible to foreign traders.

