China’s messy options for ending zero-Covid: podcast

November 30, 2022 — 11:02 pm EST

Written by Aimee Donnellan for Reuters ->

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Protests broke out across the People’s Republic this week as authorities tightened lockdowns to contain the virus. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss the difficulties of walking back a policy that leader Xi Jinping has convinced the country is necessary.

(Editing by Thomas Shum and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

