China’s messy options for ending zero-Covid: podcast

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Protests broke out across the People’s Republic this week as authorities tightened lockdowns to contain the virus. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss the difficulties of walking back a policy that leader Xi Jinping has convinced the country is necessary.

