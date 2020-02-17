China’s Meituan waives Feb commission fees nationwide for local services amid coronavirus outbreak

SHANGHAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Meituan Dianping 3690.HK, China’s on-demand service giant, said on Monday it has waived all commission fees for restaurants and other local services nationwide throughout February, to help businesses cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

Local businesses include hair salons and pet-related stores, Meituan said in a statement.

