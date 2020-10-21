China's Meituan to raise $2 billion in debut bond issuance

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery app Meituan 3690.HK on Thursday said it would raise $2 billion through its first ever U.S. dollar denominated notes issue.

Meituan will issue $750 million in notes due in 2025 at an interest rate of 2.125% a year, and $1.25 billion at 3.05% due in 2030, the Hong Kong-listed firm said in a statement.

The company said the proceeds will be used for refinancing and corporate needs. It initially informed markets of its plans to issue notes on Oct. 19.

The company, whose apps span grocery and hotel bookings as well, dominates the Chinese food delivery market. It has flagged an expansion to fresh food - a sector that has benefited from coronavirus lockdowns.

Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch Ltd, UBS, HSBC and ICBC, among others arranged the bond issue deal, the company said.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

