China's Meituan sees losses mount in first quarter

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

Chinese food delivery giant Meituan reported a second consecutive quarterly loss on Friday, weighed down by its expansion into the community group-buying business that relies heavily on subsidies.

It reported a 4.85 billion yuan ($762.4 million) loss in the January to March period versus a loss of 1.58 billion yuan a year earlier, when its business was hit by coronavirus curbs, and 2.24 billion yuan in the September to December quarter.

Tencent-backed 0700.HK Meituan, whose services also include restaurant reviews, ride hailing and bike sharing, said total revenue rose 120.9% in the period from a year earlier to 37.02 billion yuan.

That compared with a 35.16 billion yuan average of 13 analyst estimates polled by Refinitiv.

Food delivery, the company's core business, posted quarterly revenue growth of 116.8% to 20.58 billion yuan.

New initiatives, including its community group buying service Meituan Select, grew by 136.5% year-on-year to 9.86 billion yuan in revenue.

The operating loss from new initiatives, however, ballooned to 8.04 billion yuan over the quarter from 1.36 billion yuan a year earlier.

($1 = 6.3612 Chinese yuan renminbi)

