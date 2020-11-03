China's Meituan says has no plans for a second listing on the mainland

BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed Meituan 3690.HK, China's food delivery giant, said on Tuesday that it has no plans nor a timetable for a secondary listing on the mainland.

Bloomberg reported earlier today that Meituan was considering a secondary listing in China as soon as next year, citing unidentified sources.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Yingzhi.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +861056692133;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.