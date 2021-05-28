China's Meituan reports second consecutive quarterly loss

Chinese food delivery giant Meituan reported a second consecutive quarterly loss on Friday, weighed down by its expansion into the community group-buying business that relies heavily on subsidies.

It reported a loss of 4.85 billion yuan ($762.4 million) in the period versus a 1.58 billion yuan loss a year earlier, when its business was hit by nationwide coronavirus curbs.

