China's Meituan reports second consecutive quarterly loss

BEIJING, May 28 (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery giant Meituan 3690.HK reported a second consecutive quarterly loss on Friday, weighed down by its expansion into the community group-buying business that relies heavily on subsidies.

It reported a loss of 4.85 billion yuan ($762.4 million) in the period versus a 1.58 billion yuan loss a year earlier, when its business was hit by nationwide coronavirus curbs.

($1 = 6.3612 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe in Beijing; Editing by Jan Harvey)

