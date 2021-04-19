China's Meituan raising $10 billion, term sheet

China's Meituan is raising up to $10 billion in a share sale and convertible bond deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Meituan will raise $7 billion in the share sale and sell $3 billion in convertible bonds.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

