News & Insights

China's Meituan quarterly revenue rises 33.4%, beats estimates

Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

August 24, 2023 — 04:54 am EDT

Written by Casey Hall for Reuters ->

By Casey Hall

SHANGHAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery giant Meituan 3690.HK on Thursday posted a bigger-than-expected 33.4% rise in quarterly revenue, defying a slowing Chinese economy.

Meituan - which has an app that provides services as varied as bike-sharing, ticket-booking and maps - reported April-June revenue of 67.9 billion yuan ($9.33 billion), versus 50.9 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

The result was higher than the 66.7 billion yuan average of 15 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Net profit for the second quarter hit 4.7 billion yuan, from a loss of 1.1 billion yuan a year earlier.

Last year's April-June quarterly results were hit by China's COVID-19 containment measures, which included a strict two-month lockdown in Shanghai that made the city largely inaccessible to delivery services.

China's post-pandemic recovery has lost steam in recent months as demand remained lacklustre at home and weakened abroad, giving rise to a trend that has seen low-cost and discounted products become the focus for platforms and shoppers alike.

Revenue from core local commerce, which includes food delivery and non-food delivery service Meituan Instashopping, rose 39.2% to 51.2 billion yuan.

Sales from new initiatives grew by 18.4% year on year to 16.7 billion yuan.

Meituan remains China's biggest delivery platform, with a 69% share of the 1 trillion yuan market, showed data from researcher ChinaIRN.

($1 = 7.2777 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Casey.Hall@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.