China's Meituan Q3 revenue beats estimates as food delivery demand rebounds

Chinese food delivery giant Meituan on Monday reported third-quarter revenue that beat market forecasts, driven by a recovery in on-demand services after the end of restrictions on businesses and movement imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Meituan, whose services include restaurant reviews and bike sharing, said revenue rose 28.8% in July-September versus the same period a year prior to 35.40 billion yuan ($5.38 billion).

That compared with the 33.88 billion yuan average of 15 analyst estimates, showed IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.5864 Chinese yuan renminbi)

