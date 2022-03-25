China's Meituan posts 31% jump in Q4 revenue, higher losses

Contributors
Yingzhi Yang Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

Chinese food delivery giant Meituan on Friday reported a better-than-expected 30.6% rise in fourth-quarter revenue, at the same time as investment in new initiatives increased losses.

Adds detail

BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery giant Meituan 3690.HK on Friday reported a better-than-expected 30.6% rise in fourth-quarter revenue, at the same time as investment in new initiatives increased losses.

Meituan, whose services also include restaurant reviews and bike-sharing, said revenue rose to 49.52 billion yuan ($7.78 billion) in the final three months of 2021.

Consensus analysts expectations were for 49.20 billion yuan, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Quarterly loss swelled to 5.34 billion yuan from a loss of 2.24 billion yuan a year earlier, as Meituan invested in initiatives including its community e-commerce unit Meituan Select and Kuailv Jinhuo, a B2B unit delivering fresh food to restaurants.

Revenue in the food delivery business, which accounts for over half of Meituan's total revenue, increased 21.3% to 26.13 billion yuan over the quarter.

($1 = 6.3645 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely and Barbara Lewis)

((Yingzhi.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +861056692133;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters