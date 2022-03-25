China's Meituan posts 31% jump in Q4 revenue, higher losses

Adds detail

BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery giant Meituan 3690.HK on Friday reported a better-than-expected 30.6% rise in fourth-quarter revenue, at the same time as investment in new initiatives increased losses.

Meituan, whose services also include restaurant reviews and bike-sharing, said revenue rose to 49.52 billion yuan ($7.78 billion) in the final three months of 2021.

Consensus analysts expectations were for 49.20 billion yuan, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Quarterly loss swelled to 5.34 billion yuan from a loss of 2.24 billion yuan a year earlier, as Meituan invested in initiatives including its community e-commerce unit Meituan Select and Kuailv Jinhuo, a B2B unit delivering fresh food to restaurants.

Revenue in the food delivery business, which accounts for over half of Meituan's total revenue, increased 21.3% to 26.13 billion yuan over the quarter.

($1 = 6.3645 Chinese yuan renminbi)

