China's Meituan Dianping Q2 revenue rises 8.9%, beats estimates

Adds profit, context

BEIJING, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China's Meituan Dianping 3690.HK, whose on-demand service apps span grocery delivery and hotel booking, reported a steeper-than-expected rise in second-quarter revenue on Friday as eased lockdown measures saw more people venture out.

Revenue in the April-June quarter rose 8.9% to 24.72 billion yuan ($3.58 billion), topping the 23.48 billion yuan average of 16 analyst estimates, IBES data from Refinitiv showed.

Beijing-based Meituan reported a profit for the period of 2.21 billion yuan, up from 875.8 million a year earlier.

Meituan earns more than half of its revenue from food delivery, where it controlled 67% of the Chinese market in the first quarter, showed data from researcher Trustdata.

Its operations likely recovered to pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter in terms of traffic and revenue, China Merchants Securities analysts said in a research note prior to the results.

On Friday, Meituan said its second-quarter revenue for the segment grew 13.2% to 14.54 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.9140 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; editing by Christopher Cushing, Jason Neely)

((Yingzhi.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +861056692133;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.