China's Meituan Dianping Q2 revenue rises 8.9%, beats estimates

BEIJING, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China's Meituan Dianping 3690.HK, whose on-demand service apps span grocery delivery and hotel booking, reported a steeper-than-expected rise in second-quarter revenue on Friday as eased lockdown measures saw more people venture out.

Revenue in the April-June quarter rose 8.9% to 24.72 billion yuan ($3.58 billion), topping the 23.48 billion yuan average of 16 analyst estimates, IBES data from Refinitiv showed.

($1 = 6.9140 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; editing by Jason Neely)

((Yingzhi.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +861056692133;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.