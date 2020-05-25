China's Meituan Dianping posts Q1 loss as virus outbreak hits orders

BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery giant Meituan Dianping 3690.HK posted a quarterly loss on Monday, as orders fell following nationwide business restrictions imposed in late January to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

The loss for the first quarter ended March 31 was 1.58 billion yuan ($221.27 million), compared with a 1.43 billion yuan loss for the period a year earlier.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Mark Potter)

