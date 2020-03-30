China's Meituan Dianping forecasts Q1 operating loss due to coronavirus impact

By Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery giant Meituan Dianping 3690.HK said it expected to post a loss for the March quarter as revenue shrinks due to a drop in orders, after restaurants closed and customers shut themselves at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

China's third-biggest internet firm by market capitalization warned that results for following quarters could also be hurt if recovery of operations took longer.

"Due to high uncertainty of the evolving situation, we are unable to fully ascertain the expected impact on full year 2020 at this stage," Meituan said in its earnings statement on Monday.

For the fourth quarter ended December, Meituan posted a 42.2% jump in revenue to 28.16 billion yuan ($3.97 billion) , beating market expectations. Analysts expected revenue of 26.72 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data.

Profit was 1.46 billion yuan - its third consecutive quarter of profit since listing in September 2018 - as gross transaction volume in its core food delivery division rose 40%.

($1 = 7.0899 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Louise Heavens)

((Yingzhi.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +861056692133;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.