China's Meituan Dianping books 42.2% jump in Q4 revenue; beats estimates

Chinese food delivery firm Meituan Dianping reported a 42.2% jump in fourth-quarter revenue on Monday, beating market expectations, and booked a third consecutive quarterly profit as its monetization efficiency improved.

China's third-biggest internet firm by market capitalization booked revenue of 28.16 billion yuan ($3.97 billion) for the three months through December, versus the 26.72 billion yuan average of 12 analyst estimates in a Refinitiv I/B/E/S poll.

($1 = 7.0899 Chinese yuan renminbi)

