China's Megvii says U.S. move 'groundless', will not impact daily operations

Brenda Goh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

Chinese artificial intelligence firm Megvii said on Friday it opposed a decision by the U.S. Treasury to add it to a list of entities suspected of having Chinese military links, describing the decision and related allegations as "groundless".

It said its inclusion in the list will not have an impact on the company's daily operations.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

