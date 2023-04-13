China's megabanks plan funding spree to plug capital shortfall- Bloomberg News

April 14 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd 601398.SS, along with its three closest rivals are planning to sell a new category of total loss-absorbing bonds in the domestic debt market as early as June, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

