China's May Russian oil imports hit record, up 55% on year - data

SINGAPORE, June 20 (Reuters) - China's Russian crude oil imports in May hit a record for a single month at 8.42 million tonnes (about 1.98 million barrels per day), up 55% from the same month of 2021, according to Chinese customs data.

Customs data released on Monday also showed China imported 260,000 tonnes of Iranian crude oil last month, its third shipment of Iran oil since last December.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.