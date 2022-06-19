US Markets

China's May Russian oil imports hit record, up 55% on year - data

Credit: REUTERS/China Stringer Network

SINGAPORE, June 20 (Reuters) - China's Russian crude oil imports in May hit a record for a single month at 8.42 million tonnes (about 1.98 million barrels per day), up 55% from the same month of 2021, according to Chinese customs data.

Customs data released on Monday also showed China imported 260,000 tonnes of Iranian crude oil last month, its third shipment of Iran oil since last December.

