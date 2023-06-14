News & Insights

China's May refinery runs rise 15.4% on last year

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

June 14, 2023 — 10:00 pm EDT

Written by Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - China's oil refinery throughput in May rose 15.4% from a year earlier, data showed on Thursday, as refiners maintained high runs after returning from planned maintenance amid high profit margins.

Total refinery throughput in the world's second-largest oil consumer reached 62.0 million tonnes, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed, equivalent to 14.6 million barrels per day (bpd).

That compared with 12.7 million bpd in the same period last year, reflecting a low base effect because of the impact of extensive lockdowns during the same period last year.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Andrew.Hayley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.