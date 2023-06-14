China's May refinery runs rise 15.4% on last year

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - China's oil refinery throughput in May rose 15.4% from a year earlier, data showed on Thursday, as refiners maintained high runs after returning from planned maintenance amid high profit margins.

Total refinery throughput in the world's second-largest oil consumer reached 62.0 million tonnes, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed, equivalent to 14.6 million barrels per day (bpd).

That compared with 12.7 million bpd in the same period last year, reflecting a low base effect because of the impact of extensive lockdowns during the same period last year.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

