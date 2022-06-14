China's May refinery output in steepest yr/yr fall in over a decade

Adds details

SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - China's refinery throughput in May fell 10.9% over the same month a year earlier in the steepest year-on-year drop in at least a decade, data showed on Wednesday, as rigid COVID-19 lockdowns slammed fuel demand.

Crude throughput last month was 53.92 million tonnes, or about 12.7 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This is the second-lowest rate on a daily basis since April, 2020, according to Reuters records of official data.

The output inched up from 12.61 million bpd in April this year, the lowest in two years, but remained 1.55 million bpd below a year-earlier level.

Processing volumes for the January-May period were down 5.3% on the year at 277.16 million tonnes, or 13.4 million bpd.

Some independent refiners raised production marginally last month after steep curbs between February and April, and several major state refineries also returned from overhauls, but margins remained thin with demand stalling.

China's demand for refined oil products has been falling since March because of tight lockdowns to contain the spread of the Omicron virus under a zero-COVID policy, with gasoline and aviation fuel the worst hit.

The slowing consumption has also prompted the government to release an additional batch of fuel export quotas to help ease swelling fuel inventories as well as to capture robust export margins.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

