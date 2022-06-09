China's May rare earth exports up 17% y/y to 4,863 T -Customs

China's exports of rare earths in May rose 17% from the corresponding month a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.

Exports of the group of 17 minerals from the world's largest producer stood at 4,863 tonnes last month, up from 4,171 tonnes a year earlier and up from 4,427 tonnes in April, the data showed.

For January-May, China exported 21,970 tonnes of the minerals, up 10.9% year on year.

