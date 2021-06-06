China's May meat imports at 789,000 tonnes, down 3.3% on-year

Adds detail

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - China imported 789,000 tonnes of meat in May, down 3.3% from the same month a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, after a plunge in domestic pork prices dented appetite for imports.

The imports were down sharply from the prior month's 922,000 tonnes, data from China's General Administration of Customs showed. May's arrivals were also the smallest since November 2020 when China brought in 775,000 tonnes.

China's output of pork has plunged following outbreaks of the deadly African swine fever since 2018, spurring strong demand for imports of pork and other meat.

But domestic production has significantly increased this year following intensive efforts to restock and expand farms during 2020.

Domestic pork prices PORK-CN-TOT-D, currently at 22 yuan ($3.44) per kilogramme, have more than halved since the start of the year thanks to the higher output, as well as large arrivals from abroad since late last year.

Meat imports in the first five months of the year are still up 12.6% on the same period of last year, however, at 4.34 million tonnes, the data showed.

($1 = 6.4002 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Neil Fullick and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.