China's May meat imports at 789,000 tonnes, down 3.3% on-year

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - China imported 789,000 tonnes of meat in May, down 3.3% from the same month a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, after a plunge in domestic pork prices dented appetite for imports

The imports were down sharply from the prior month's 922,000 tonnes, data from China's General Administration of Customs showed.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Neil Fullick)

