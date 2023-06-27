China's May gold imports via Hong Kong dip as retail demand eases

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

June 27 (Reuters) - China's net gold imports via Hong Kong fell by about 1.7% in May from the previous month, as concerns over the top consumer's economy were seen weighing on retail demand for jewellery.

Total gold imports via Hong Kong were down 3.5% at 51.722 tonnes, from 53.581 tonnes in April.

"The decline of gold imports via Hong Kong comes as no surprise given that the Chinese economic recovery is clearly faltering and with it demand for luxury items such as gold jewellery," said independent analyst Ross Norman.

Several major banks have cut their 2023 GDP forecasts for China after recent data indicated a shaky post-COVID recovery.

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong could drop 7-8% in the second half of the year, said Debajit Saha, lead metals analyst at LSEG.

"Consumers may prefer to go for a comparatively low-ticket purchase than the high value ones which Chinese consumers were known for before the pandemic," Saha added.

The Hong Kong data may not give a full picture of Chinese purchases because gold is also imported through Shanghai and Beijing.

But this could be a "temporary setback for bullion given expectations that China will implement policies to stimulate broad economic growth", said Norman.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday said Beijing would take steps to boost demand and invigorate markets.

Last month, physical gold prices in China swung between $4 discounts and $9 premiums XAU-CN-PREM to global spot prices XAU= which slid from as much as $2,072 per ounce in early May to as low as $1,931 by end-May. GOL/AS

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Swati Verma; editing by Jason Neely and Ed Osmond)

