China's May gasoline exports seen at multi-months low - trade, analysts

By Seng Li Peng and Muyu Xu

SINGAPORE, May 20 (Reuters) - Gasoline exports from China, Asia's top petrol exporter, could dive to multi-month lows in May as refiners turn to domestic markets, industry sources and analysts said on Wednesday.

Consultancy FGE estimated that China's May exports could fall to around 300,000 to 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) while one of the sources who tracks such deals closely said the volume could be even lower at below 800,000 tonnes (218,000 bpd).

That would be less than half the total for March, when exports were 1.82 million tonnes, according to the latest official data.

"Chinese refiners have lost lots of money on refined oil exports as demand in overseas markets was hit badly by the coronavirus," said Ding Xu of China-based Sublime Info, adding that they would rather focus on the home market.

For the past two months, a complex refinery was losing money producing gasoline as demand crashed following lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus. GL92-SIN-CRK

China's retail fuel prices are protected by a minimum Brent crude price of $40 a barrel, however, and home demand has recovered swiftly, denting exports, said Kostantsa Rangelova of JBC Energy.

Expectations of lower Chinese petrol exports and optimism over global demand recovery flipped Asia's refining margin to a small premium of 4 cents to Brent crude on Tuesday for the first time in about two months.

FGE's Sandy Kwa said demand would be supported by more people preferring private vehicles over public transport to limit the virus transmission.

"Over June, we should see Asia's gasoline demand picking up by some 490,000 bpd (about 1.74 million tonnes) month-on-month," she said.

China's June gasoline exports could rebound to some 500,000 bpd or even slightly higher, said JBC Energy’s Rangelova, as China was seen buying more crude.

GRAPHIC-Singapore gasoline marginshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zfsW2z

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng in Singapore and Muyu Xu in Beijing Editing by Florence Tan and Philippa Fletcher)

((lipeng.seng@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3086; Reuters Messaging: lipeng.seng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.