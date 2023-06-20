China's May fuel oil imports ease after hitting highest in a decade

Adds analyst comments in paragraphs 3-4

SINGAPORE, June 20 (Reuters) - China's fuel oil imports dipped in May after hitting a decade-high in April, while exports of low-sulphur marine fuels rose, General Administration of Customs data showed on Tuesday.

Total fuel oil imports in May were at 2.58 million metric tons, down 3% from April.

"Straight-run fuel oil buying interest retreated in May as processing margins dropped with the declines in domestic gasoil, and to some extent, gasoline prices," said Mia Geng, FGE's head of China oil service.

"We see sustained high imports in June-July but we expect volumes to taper off afterwards as margins drop further. The depleting fuel oil import quotas is another constraint, which is expected to run out by Q4," said Geng.

For now, the level was still strong compared to historical monthly volumes. May imports were 150% higher than the same month last year, the data showed.

China's independent oil refiners have ramped up fuel oil imports as ongoing cargo inspections at refining hub Shandong cut off supplies of lower-priced feedstock bitumen blend, while appetite for discounted and blended barrels of Russian fuel loaded out of Malaysia remains firm.

Meanwhile, China's exports of low-sulphur marine fuels, measured mostly by sales from bonded storage for vessels plying international routes, totalled 1.85 million metric tons in May, up 36% from April.

The recovery came in line with firmer sales for bunkering in May across key refuelling hubs, including Singapore and the UAE's Fujairah.

The table below shows China's fuel oil imports and exports in metric tons. The exports section largely captures China's low-sulphur oil bunkering sales along its coast.

Exports (2023)

Bonded storage trade

m/m % change

y/y % change

January

1,254,080

11%

-46%

February

1,535,577

22%

17%

March

1,953,559

27%

38%

April

1,363,152

-30%

12%

May *

1,852,058

36%

32%

Imports (2023)

Ordinary trade

Bonded storage trade

Total

m/m % change

y/y % change

January

569,376

640,022

1,209,399

-31%

47%

February

424,254

1,331,623

1,755,877

45%

103%

March

752,172

1,680,788

2,432,960

39%

149%

April

614,324

2,051,381

2,665,703

10%

277%

May *

964,662

1,612,153

2,576,815

-3%

150%

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Conor Humphries)

