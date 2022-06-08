China's May exports grow 16.9% y/y, imports up 4.1%; beat forecasts

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - China's exports grew 16.9% in May from a year ago, beating analysts' expectations, while imports rose 4.1%, the first expansion in three months, customs data showed on Thursday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to rise 8% after a 3.9% gain in April.

Imports were expected to rise 2.0% after staying unchanged in the previous month.

China posted a trade surplus of $78.76 billion in May, versus a forecast for a $58 billion surplus in the poll. The country reported a $51.12 billion surplus in April.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.