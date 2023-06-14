China's May crude steel output extends falls on production cuts

May crude steel output down 7.3% y/y

Daily average down 6.7% y/y

January-May output up 1.6% y/y to 444.63 mln metric tons

Adds bullets, background and details

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - China's crude steel output extended both year-on-year and month-on-month falls in May, the statistics bureau said on Thursday, with the reduction mainly coming from electric-arc-furnace (EAF) based steelmakers that had cut production to curb losses.

The world's top steel producer manufactured 90.62 million metric tons of the ferrous metal last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

The May volume fell from 92.64 million metric tons produced in April and 96.61 million metric tons in the same month in 2022, the NBS data said.

The average daily steel output in May stood at 2.91 million metric tons, down from 3.09 million metric tons in April and 3.12 million metric tons in May 2022, respectively, according to a Reuters calculation based on NBS data.

"It's the reduction in steel produced via EAF that contributed most to the overall decline in May," said Pei Hao, a Shanghai-based senior analyst at the international brokerage firm FIS ahead of the data release.

"The increased output from blast furnace (BF) based steelmaking in the second half of May, thanks to a production resumption amid improved steel margins among them, cannot fully offset the fall in output manufactured from EAF," he added.

Only one-third of the surveyed EAF-based steel mills were operating on May 30, down from from 41% in late April, according to data from consultancy Shanghai Metals Market.

Steel margins among blast furnace-based steelmakers improved, encouraging some mills to restart operations while many EAF-based steel mills still suffered losses due to higher costs, analysts said.

The reduced steel supply last month, however, failed to provide support to steel prices, which were weighed down by disappointing steel demand.

The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 dropped by 6.4% month on month to 3,448 yuan ($480.38) a metric ton on May 31.

($1 = 7.1776 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sonali Paul)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.