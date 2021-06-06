China's May crude oil imports drop 15% on year as overhauls bite

Contributors
Muyu Xu Reuters
Shivani Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

China's crude oil imports in May dipped 14.6% from a high base a year earlier, with maintenance at refineries limiting consumption of the raw material.

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports in May dipped 14.6% from a high base a year earlier, with maintenance at refineries limiting consumption of the raw material.

May arrivals were 40.97 million tonnes, data released by the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday, equivalent to 9.65 million barrels per day (bpd).

That compares to 9.82 million bpd in April and 11.3 million bpd in May last year when Chinese buyers snapped up cheap oil amid the spread of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692117;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters