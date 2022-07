BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - China's state planner said the country's maximum power load had reached 1.22 billion kilowatts on July 13, according to a report from state-owned Securities Times.

The power load reached was the highest on record, the report said.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

