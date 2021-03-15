China's market regulator to launch new rules on online deals-Xinhua

BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - China's market regulator will launch new rules this year to clarify the responsibilities of companies involved in online transactions, the state-owned Xinhua News Agency said on Monday.

The State Administration of Market Regulation said it would roll out administrative guidance around the Single's Day, the annual online shopping spree created by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group 9988.HK.

