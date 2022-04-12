RLX

China's market regulator issues national standards for e-cigarettes

Contributor
Josh Horwitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

China's market regulator on Tuesday unveiled technical standards for e-cigarettes which will go into effect starting October 1.

Adds detail, background

SHANGHAI, April 12 (Reuters) - China's market regulator on Tuesday unveiled technical standards for e-cigarettes which will go into effect starting October 1.

In a public document, the State Administration for Market Regulation listed the requirements for design, chemical compounds, and the mechanics for e-cigarettes that domestic manufacturers must meet in order to sell their products.

The release of the standards marks another milestone for China's e-cigarette industry.

The country produces an overwhelming majority of e-cigarettes sold domestically and worldwide.

However, at home, it has operated for years in a regulatory grey area, while the influence of China's state-owned tobacco monopoly has loomed large over the sector.

In March, tobacco authorities issued a finalised version of rules that stipulate other requirements for e-cigarette companies in China.

Most notably, the rules state that e-cigarette companies may only sell their products through authorised channels, and also bar vendors from selling e-cigarette flavours other than tobacco.

The rules have brought chaos to the sector.

Shares in Smoore International Holdings Ltd 6969.HK, one of China's top e-cigarette vendors, have fallen almost 70% since the first draft rules were published in December 2021.

RLX Technology Inc RLX.N, China's top e-cigarette brand, has seen its share price fall by roughly 50% over the same time period.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; editing by Jason Neely)

((Josh.Horwitz@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830007;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RLX

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More