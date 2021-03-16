China's market regulator issues guidance on live streaming e-commerce

China's market regulator said on Tuesday it had issued guidance on livestreaming e-commerce platforms to improve the quality of goods on those platforms.

The State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) said livestreaming ecommerce had faced problems over poor quality and misleading advertising.

