China's market regulator issues guidance on live streaming e-commerce

BEIJING, March 16 (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Tuesday it had issued guidance on livestreaming e-commerce platforms to improve the quality of goods on those platforms.

The State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) said livestreaming ecommerce had faced problems over poor quality and misleading advertising.

