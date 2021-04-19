China's market regulator investigates Alibaba-Minmetals JV

adds background, Alibaba declined to comment

BEIJING, April 19 (Reuters) - China's market regulator is investigating a joint venture between e-commerce giant Alibaba Group 9988.HK and Minmetals Development 600058.SS, Minmetals said on Monday, amid a broad antitrust clampdown on internet firms.

Minmetals said in a statement that it received a notice from the State Administration for Market Regulation in recent days about an investigation into the joint venture formed in 2015, in which Alibaba transferred its 44% stake to an unrelated firm in 2019.

Alibaba declined to comment.

The investigation follows the record $2.75 billion antitrust fine imposed on Alibaba earlier this month.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Tony Munroe, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Sophie.Yu@thomsonreuters.com; 861056692136;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.