US Markets
LK

China's market regulator inspects Luckin Coffee

Contributors
Zoey Zhang Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Luckin Coffee said on Monday China's State Administration for Market Regulation was carrying out work to understand the coffee chain's operating situation and added that it was actively cooperating.

SHANGHAI, April 27 (Reuters) - Luckin Coffee LK.O said on Monday China's State Administration for Market Regulation was carrying out work to understand the coffee chain's operating situation and added that it was actively cooperating.

It also said in a statement posted on its official Weibo account that its company's stores were operating as normal.

(Reporting by Zoey Zhang and Brenda Goh, editing by Louise Heavens)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LK

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular