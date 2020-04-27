China's market regulator inspects Luckin Coffee

SHANGHAI, April 27 (Reuters) - Luckin Coffee LK.O said on Monday China's State Administration for Market Regulation was carrying out work to understand the coffee chain's operating situation and added that it was actively cooperating.

It also said in a statement posted on its official Weibo account that its company's stores were operating as normal.

(Reporting by Zoey Zhang and Brenda Goh, editing by Louise Heavens)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.