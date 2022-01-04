China's market regulator fines Alibaba, Tencent for failing to report deals

SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China's top market regulator said on Wednesday it has fined units of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK, Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK, and Bilibili Inc 9626.HK for failing to properly report about a dozen deals.

