US Markets
CSCO

China's market regulator approves Cisco buy of Acacia, with some curbs

Contributors
Josh Horwitz Reuters
Lusha Zhang Reuters
Yingzhi Yang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

China's market regulator said on Tuesday it has approved plans for Cisco Systems Inc's. purchase of Acacia Communications Inc, as long as both comply with a set of conditions.

SHANGHAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Tuesday it has approved plans for Cisco Systems Inc's CSCO.O. purchase of Acacia Communications Inc ACIA.O, as long as both comply with a set of conditions.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz in Shanghai and Lusha Zhang and Yingzhi Yang in Beijing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Josh.Horwitz@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830007;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSCO ACIA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular