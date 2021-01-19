China's market regulator approves Cisco buy of Acacia, with some curbs

SHANGHAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Tuesday it has approved plans for Cisco Systems Inc's CSCO.O. purchase of Acacia Communications Inc ACIA.O, as long as both comply with a set of conditions.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz in Shanghai and Lusha Zhang and Yingzhi Yang in Beijing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Josh.Horwitz@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830007;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.