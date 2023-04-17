China's March steel output up 6.9% on better margins, demand expectations

Adds context

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - China's crude steel output rose 6.9% on the year in March, official data said on Tuesday, as steel mills boosted their output amid improved margins and expected robust downstream demand in the peak construction activity season.

Profitability among the surveyed 247 Chinese steelmakers rose to 58.87% in late March, up from 38.96% by the end of February, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

The world's top steel producer churned out 95.73 million tonnes of the metal last month, up from 88.3 million tonnes over the same period in 2022, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed. Production in March last year was capped by stringent COVID-19 control measures and environmental controls.

Beijing abruptly ended some of the world's toughest COVID-19 curbs in December.

"We expect (crude steel) output in March to record year-on-year growth due to the low base effect," said Xu Xiangchun, a Beijing-based director of content at consultancy Mysteel ahead of official data release.

The average daily output in March stood at 2.91 million tonnes, according to Reuters calculations based on the NBS data. That was up from 2.85 million tonnes the same period in 2022, and was also higher from 2.86 million tonnes over January-February.

"The average volume in March should be higher than that in the first two months thanks to the removal of holiday factors that had partly contributed to lower operating rate among mills at that time," said Pei Hao, a Shanghai-based senior analyst at the international brokerage firm FIS ahead of the data release.

Output of the metal over the first quarter of the year was 261.56 million tonnes, up 6.1% over the same period last year, NBS said.

