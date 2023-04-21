China's March soybean imports from US jump; corn from US, Ukraine drops

Adds detail on corn imports

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from the United States rose 43% in March, data showed on Friday, as delays in harvesting in top supplier Brazil prompted buyers to seek more U.S. beans.

The world's top buyer of soybeans imported 4.83 million tonnes of the oilseed from the U.S., versus 3.37 million tonnes a year earlier, General Administration of Customs data showed.

Imports from Brazil fell 42% from the year before to 1.67 million tonnes.

Rain delayed the harvest in key growing regions in Brazil earlier this year.

China's total soybean imports in March came to 6.85 million tonnes, data showed this month, 8% higher than a year earlier.

For corn, arrivals from the U.S. fell to 494,903 tonnes, down 52% on the year, while Brazil's volumes reached 68,605 tonnes.

Chinese customs authorities updated a list of approved Brazilian corn exporters at the end of 2022, which jump-started its grain sales to the world's top buyer.

Arrivals from Ukraine reached 909,345 tonnes, 33% lower than March 2022.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Additional reporting by Ningwei Qin; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kenneth Maxwell)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.