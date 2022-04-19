China's March soybean imports from U.S. fall from previous year

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from the United States slid in March from a year earlier, customs data showed, as poor margins curbed buying.

The world's top importer of soybeans, China brought in 3.37 million tonnes, down sharply from 7.18 million a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Beijing had stepped up purchases of U.S. farm goods, including soybeans, after an initial trade deal in January 2020 between the two countries.

U.S. cargoes in March last year were further boosted as rain slowed the harvest and exports in Brazil, China's top supplier of the beans.

Soybean imports from Brazil in March stood at 2.87 million tonnes, up from 315,334 tonnes a year earlier.

Drought hit Brazil's new crop this year, cutting output and delaying some shipments. As the prices of Brazilian cargoes rose, Chinese buyers turned to U.S. soybeans.

Poor crush margins, hit by weak hog margins, also curbed purchases of soybeans, which get crushed into soybean meal for the livestock sector, and cooking oil.

Farmers in the major southwestern producing province of Sichuan now lose about 240 yuan ($37.51) on each pig raised.

China's hog margins have hovered mostly in negative territory since the middle of last year. JCI-HOGM-SICHJCI-HOGM-HENAN

($1=6.3988 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

