China's March soybean imports fall on year on cargo delay

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's imports of soybeans slid in March from the previous year, customs data showed on Wednesday, as drought delayed the harvest and exports from top supplier Brazil.

The world's top importer of soybeans brought in 6.35 million tonnes of the oilseed in March, down 18% from 7.77 million a year earlier, General Administration of Customs data showed.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)

