US Markets

China's March soybean imports fall on year on cargo delay

Contributors
Hallie Gu Reuters
Dominique Patton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

China's imports of soybeans slid in March from the previous year, customs data showed on Wednesday, as drought delayed the harvest and exports from top supplier Brazil.

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's imports of soybeans slid in March from the previous year, customs data showed on Wednesday, as drought delayed the harvest and exports from top supplier Brazil.

The world's top importer of soybeans brought in 6.35 million tonnes of the oilseed in March, down 18% from 7.77 million a year earlier, General Administration of Customs data showed.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Hallie.Gu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692120; Reuters Messaging: hallie.gu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular