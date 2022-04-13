China's March exports rise 14.7% y/y, imports fall 0.1%

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's exports rose 14.7% in March from a year ago, while imports unexpectedly fell by 0.1%, marking the first decline since August 2020, customs data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to rise 13% after a 16.3% gain in January-February period.

Imports were expected to have risen 8% after increasing 15.5% in the first two months of the year.

China posted a trade surplus of $47.38 billion in March, versus a forecast for a $22.4 billion surplus in the poll. The country reported a $115.95 billion surplus in January-February.

