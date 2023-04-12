China's March crude oil imports surge 22.5% from a year earlier

April 12, 2023 — 11:36 pm EDT

Written by Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports in March surged 22.5% from a year earlier as refiners stepped up purchases from relatively low levels in 2022.

Crude imports in March totalled 52.3 million tonnes, or about 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

China also imported 8.9 million tonnes of natural gas in March, representing a 11.2% increase from a year earlier, customs data showed.

