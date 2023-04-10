China's March consumer inflation lowest since Sept 2021

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

April 10, 2023 — 09:31 pm EDT

Written by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, April 11 (Reuters) - China's consumer inflation in March hit the slowest pace since September 2021, driven by falling food prices, official data showed on Tuesday, suggesting demand weakness persists amid an uneven economic recovery.

Producer deflation extended into a sixth month.

The consumer price index (CPI) for the month rose 0.7% year-on-year, compared with the 1.0% annual gain seen in February, said the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The result missed the median estimate of a 1.0% rise in a Reuters poll.

The CPI fell 0.3% from a month earlier after a 0.5% fall in February, slower than a forecast of no change.

The government has set a target for average consumer prices in 2023 to be about 3%. Prices rose 2% on year in 2022.

The producer price index (PPI) fell 2.5% from a year earlier, compared with a 1.4% drop in February. It was in line with a forecast tipped in a Reuters poll.

The PPI remained flat from a month earlier, in line with the previous month's rate.

Recent data showed China's economic rebound remained uneven in March with the services sector seeing strong recovery but the sprawling manufacturing sector losing momentum amid still-weak export orders.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((gao.liangping@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.