China's March coal output hits record ahead of railway maintenance

Adds milestone, context, other details

SINGAPORE, April 18 (Reuters) - China's coal production hit a record high in March, official data showed on Tuesday, as miners ramped up output to meet growing demand before a major railway partially shuts for maintenance.

Coal miners churned out 417.22 million tonnes last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. That is equivalent to 13.46 million tonnes per day, an all-time high, Reuters calculations show.

That was higher than 12.44 million tonnes per day in the January-February period, despite safety inspections at mines following a fatal accident in late February, and was up 4.3% compared with March 2022.

Output in the first quarter of 2023 was 1.15 billion tonnes, up 5.5% on year, data showed.

Miners ramped up operations amid rising demand from users such as cement and chemical producers, as China's economic activity resumed after its zero-COVID policy was abandoned.

Some utilities in coastal regions also dashed to replenish their stocks before a major coal transporting railway partially shuts for spring maintenance.

Daqin railway connects the coal mining hub of Shanxi and the key coal port of Qinhuangdao. The railway kicked off a 30-day maintenance overhaul on April 6 that is expected to reduce daily cargo transport by more than 10%.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.